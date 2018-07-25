HBO president of programming Casey Bloys was very effusive about the Game of Thrones prequel pilot during the network’s TCA executive session, praising the script by Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, Kingsman), which beat out four other script contenders to get a pilot green light.

While on stage he would not disclose more details beyond the official description released at the time of the pilot order in June, he did raise the curtain just a little bit in an interview with Deadline after the panel.

GOT, created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, has a male lead, Jon Snow. Looking to differentiate itself from the mothership series and coming from a female writer, Goldman, one could presume that the prequel could have a female lead. That is not the case, Bloys said.

“There are very strong female characters but it’s an ensembles, there is men and women,” Bloys said. “Jane is a very good writer, we don’t want to limit her to writing female leads. There are a lot of very complicated leads in (the pilot).”

Created by Goldman & George R.R. Martin and written by Goldman, based on a story by her and Martin, the pilot is set 8,000 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and none of the actors from the current show will appear on the prequel. The series is described as chronicling “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

“Jane did not go into that wanting to answer anything about Game of Thrones; it was the story that spoke to her,” Bloys said. “It will feel very different because it’s 8,000 years before, it’s a very different setting, a very different time in Westeros, It will feel different but still Game of Thrones.”

The pilot is now closing a deal with a casting director as it heads into casting for prediction next year.