Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage scored his seventh Emmy nomination today for supporting actor in a drama series, an accomplishment in itself. But it also is a record breaker. With his seventh nom, Dinklage became the most nominated person ever in the category.

Dinklage, who has played Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy series since 2011, was previously tied with The Waltons‘ Will Geer, LA Law‘s Jimmy Smits, Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere) and Hill St. Blues‘ Bruce Weitz, each with six nominations. If Dinklage wins, he’ll tie Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) for the most wins in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

The actor has company in the supporting actor drama series category with GoT castmate Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Dinklage’s on-screen brother Jaime Lannister. Lena Headey, who plays their sister Cersei Lannister, also earned a nomination for supporting actress in a drama series. Game of Thrones topped all series with 22 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.