RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Galveston, the indie drama that bowed this year at SXSW adapted from True Detective writer Nic Pizzolatto’s 2010 novel. Mélanie Laurent directed the pic, which stars Ben Foster, Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhart and Beau Bridges. The deal comes as the pic landed a spot in September’s Toronto Film Festival, and a fall theatrical release after that is in the works.

RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content and Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.

The plot of Jim Hammett’s adapted screenplay centers on Roy (Foster), a heavy-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man in Galveston whose boss set him up in a double-cross scheme. After killing his would-be assassins before they could kill him, Roy discovers Rocky (Fanning), a young woman being held captive, and reluctantly takes her with him on his escape. Determined to find safety and sanctuary, Roy must find a way to stop his boss from pursuing them while trying to out-run the demons from his and Rocky’s pasts.

Tyler Davidson is the producer via his Low Spark Films which also financed. Jean Doumanian, Patrick Daly, Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff and Sean Thomas O’Brien are executive producers.