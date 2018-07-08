Gal Gadot, in full Wonder Woman regalia, stopped by Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Virginia, Friday, much to the delight of patients, docs and, now, Twitter.

“Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital,” tweeted Dr. Lucas Collazo, sharing the good deed with the world. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff…”

See the tweets and photos below.

The Annandale children’s hospital is about a half-hour’s drive from Washington D.C., where Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 smash, is in production with director Patty Jenkins, Gadot and co-star Chris Pine.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.

The hospital visit was an even bigger surprise than Gadot’s possible appearance later this month at Comic-Con in San Diego. Deadline has reported that both Gadot and Jenkins will likely make a Comic-Con appearance for the Warner Bros. film.

Till then, here are the tweets of Gadot’s visit to Inova Children’s Hospital:

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

Dear @GalGadot– Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018