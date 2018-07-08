Gal Gadot, in full Wonder Woman regalia, stopped by Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Virginia, Friday, much to the delight of patients, docs and, now, Twitter.
“Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital,” tweeted Dr. Lucas Collazo, sharing the good deed with the world. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff…”
The Annandale children’s hospital is about a half-hour’s drive from Washington D.C., where Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 smash, is in production with director Patty Jenkins, Gadot and co-star Chris Pine.
Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.
The hospital visit was an even bigger surprise than Gadot’s possible appearance later this month at Comic-Con in San Diego. Deadline has reported that both Gadot and Jenkins will likely make a Comic-Con appearance for the Warner Bros. film.
