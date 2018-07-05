FX Networks will bring back its FXhibition to San Diego Comic-Con, using interactive combinations of art and technology to promote some of its most popular series, including Legion, American Horror Story and Mayans M.C.

FXhibition 2018, on the lawn of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, will include installations for Legion, American Horror Story, Mayans M.C. and Archer. FXhibition will be open to the public on Thursday July 19th, 12pm – 6pm; Friday July 20th, 10am – 6pm; Saturday July 21st, 10am – 6pm; and Sunday July 22nd, 10am – 2pm.

FX’s recent Los Angeles-based pop-up “The Legion Chamber” art installation will make its Comic-Con debut, allowing cosplayers the opportunity to immerse themselves in an audiovisual experience. The “American Horror Story Eccentricities Gallery” will feature a collection of art and oddities inspired by AHS lore, aided by Augmented Reality technology which reveals the secrets behind the objects and clues to the series’ upcoming eighth installment.

Other sharable video and photo opportunities at FXhibition 2018 will include:

– Mayans M.C. Deconstructed Bike Zone, a display to introduce Mayans M.C., the highly-anticipated series from Kurt Sutter, creator of Sons of Anarchy. It will also feature a gallery of other artists’ takes on the new series, including El Mac, David Flores and Oscar Magallanes;

– Archer Sound Boxes, an installation of suspended sound boxes adorned with character art and classic sound bites from the show;

– Sunny the 13th Sunscreen and Water Stations, a celebration of the upcoming 13th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia featuring a photo op, sunscreen and water stations;

– FX 3D Me, a 360-degree scanner that captures visitors’ from all angles and places them into a digital art piece of favorite shows. Participating fans will also have an opportunity to get a physical 3D figurine model of themselves.