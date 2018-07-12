UPDATED with additional comment from fuboTV: Scrappy sports streaming service fuboTV couldn’t resist the opportunity to capitalize on YouTube TV’s red card-worthy service outage in the middle of World Cup semifinal soccer action.

FuboTV issued a press release this afternoon touting beta tests of ultrahigh-definition video and high dynamic range prefaced with a not-so-subtle dig at YouTube TV.

“Wanted to let you know fuboTV’s platform has been steady with zero outages during World Cup,” Fubo’s head of communications Jennifer Press noted in an email. “FuboTV is the answer to Owen’s now viral tweet, ‘If Google can’t keep the live stream up during the World Cup, it’s unclear which company can do it. ‘”

Press forgot to mention fuboTV’s own outage yesterday during the first semifinal — but Twitter never forgets. She contacted us to say that the streaming service offers multiple simultaneous feeds of World Cup matches, so any users who experienced problems with the beta version of 4K HDR could have switched to another feed.

Hey @fuboTV and @fuboTVsupport what the hell happened to your 4K stream of the semifinals.. doesn’t even stream for a 3 seconds before reloading… and now it’s stuck at 55mins and refuses to budge..I have 250mbps connection., — Chhavi Sood (@chhavisood) July 10, 2018

The Google-owned YouTube TV is using the high-profile global competition to promote its cable-replacement service. It’s offering free streaming of all 64 matches, with more than 300 hours of 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage. So a 30-minute service interruption, smack in the middle of the England-Croatia semifinal match, is hardly the stuff dream promotions are made of.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about the cause of the outage or how many people were streaming the match when service glitched.

Bad time for YouTube TV to go down. It had better be working by the time the second half starts! pic.twitter.com/cHoQIcHuBE — Rik 🦊 (@stumpt_rik) July 11, 2018

Press’ swipe brought attention to its less headline-grabbing news, that fuboTV added support for 4K HDR10 in a public beta test.

FuboTV’s over-the-top service leans heavily on sports programming (with more than 30,000 events a year) but also carries traditional news and entertainment channels. It last reported 100,000 subscribers.