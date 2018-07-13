Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to come aboard Disney’s Frozen 2, the sequel to the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film that grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to helm the pic, along with the original film’s stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad. Lee, who was recently dubbed chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studio, will pen the screenplay. Peter Del Vecho is producing the pic, which has a release date for November 27, 2019.

Variety was first to break this news.