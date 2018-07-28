NBC’s scored a 0.6/3 in adults 18-49 in Friday night primetime, making it the demographically favored broadcast of the night, while a CBS re-run of Blue Bloods topped the total audience with 4.27 million viewers.

Overall, NBC and ABC tied for the night in the network races for ratings/share at 0.5/3, while CBS piled up the most total viewership, ringing in 3.61 million viewers to NBC’s 2.72 million and ABC’s 2.69 million.

The 8 PM slot saw American Ninja Warrior with an o.5/2 share and 2.59 million viewers, while on CBS, Whistleblower tallied 0.4/2 and 3.16 million viewers. ABC’s Quantico held steady with its penultimate series episode at 0.4/2 while garnering 2.68 million total viewers. The series finale is next week.

Rolling to 9 PM, ABC’s What Would You Do? scored a solid 0.5/2 and 2.62 million viewers. A re-run of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O managed an 0.4/2 and led the slot with 3.4 million total viewers. On Fox, a re-run of The Orville had a 0.2/1 and 1.14 million total viewers.

Rounding out the evening at 10 PM was the Dateline 0.6/3 ratings/share win, with Blue Bloods scoring a 0.4/2 and 4.27 million viewers. ABC’s 20/20 had a 0.5/2 ratings/share and 2.76 million viewers.