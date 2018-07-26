FremantleMedia North America chief Jennifer Mullin is to become CEO of the entire business following the departure of Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

Mullin, who has run the U.S. division of the American Idol and Got Talent producer since 2015, takes the top job at the RTL-owned producer and distributor as Frot-Coutaz leaves to join YouTube.

She will take over the new role on September 1 2018. She has been CEO of FMNA since May 2017, having been named Co-CEO in 2015. She joined the business in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Current Programming. She has been responsible for shows such as American Gods, America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Family Feud, Match Game and The Price is Right.

The company will now search for Mullin’s successor as CEO of FMNA and until then she will oversee the U.S. business.

Bert Habets, CEO of RTL Group, says, “I am absolutely delighted that Jennifer Mullin – one of the most experienced and successful producers and creatives within our Group – is taking over the leadership of FremantleMedia. A strong and hugely respected leader, Jennifer has been a key force in FremantleMedia’s creative renewal across unscripted and scripted programming and has a matchless understanding of the global content industry. I warmly welcome Jennifer in her new role and wish her every success – and I am very much looking forward to working with her to further drive the growth of our global content business.”