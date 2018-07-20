Freeform has added a third original film to its holiday lineup. The network says production began Monday on The Truth About Christmas, from MarVista Entertainment, starring Kali Hawk (New Girl), Damon Dayoub (Freeform’s Stitchers) and Ali Ghandour (Freeform’s Alone Together). It joins previously announced Life Size 2, starring Tyra Banks and Francia Raisa, and No Sleep ‘Til Christmas with Dave and Odette Annable. All three films will air during Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” annual programming event.

Written by Kelly Bowe (Monte Carlo),The Truth About Christmas centers on Jillian (Hawk), a successful political consultant, confident in her ability to put a spin on anything whose next big project is the upcoming mayoral campaign for her boyfriend, George (Dayoub). On the way to meet George’s family for the first time during the holidays, an unusual confrontation with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in Jillian where she can’t stop herself from wildly spilling the truth. Ghandour co-stars as George’s brother Blake.

Jay Karas (Alone Together, Teachers) directs. The movie is executive produced by Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, and Gaylyn Fraiche.