EXCLUSIVE: Another beloved sitcom is plotting a possible return. I have learned that Frasier star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer is fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series.

Unlike the slew of recent revivals of comedy series with the original cast and original creative auspices, including Will & Grace, Roseanne and Murphy Brown, I hear that Frasier is envisioned as a reboot, likely set in a new city, with the title character, played by Grammer, as a possible link to the Emmy-winning 1993 series.

Psychiatrist Frasier Craine already made a cross-country move once. He was introduced on the Boston-set NBC hit Cheers before getting his own spinoff series, Frasier, on which he returned to his hometown of Seattle to start a new life as a radio host and to reconnect with his father and brother.

I hear Grammer is currently meeting with writers who are pitching different concepts for the potential followup series. If the producers settle on a writer and a premise, the project could move beyond exploratory stage. Reps for Grammer and CBS TV Studios declined comment.

Frasier, created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, is one of the most celebrated comedy series of the 1990s and 2000s. The show, produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS TV Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television, ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, and starred Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

Frasier set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time, 37, including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

With Paramount Network TV/CBS Studios, where his Grammnet was once based, Grammer produced such successful series as Medium, Girlfriends and spinoff The Game. As an actor, following his 20-year stint as Frasier Craine on Cheers and Frasier, Grammer has largely stayed on the drama side in TV, most recently with a starring role on the upcoming Fox legal drama Proven Innocent.