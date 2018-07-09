Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa is set to co-star opposite Tyra Banks in Life Size 2, Freeform’s holiday movie sequel.

Raisa will play Grace Manning, the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis and realizing that she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. Joining Raisa and Banks are Gavin Stenhouse as Grace’s potential love interest Calum; Shanica Knowles as Tahlia and Hank Chen as Brendan, who are Grace’s best friends; along with Alison Fernandez as Lex, Grace’s young next-door neighbor.

ABC

Banks starred in the original film, which premiered 18 years ago as part of ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney, as Eve, a fashion doll that transforms into a human after a grieving girl, played by Lindsay Lohan, bungles a magic spell intended to revive her dead mother. Banks reprises her original role in the sequel. Last year, Banks told media outlets Lohan was interested in returning for the sequel, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.

Raisa co-stars on Freeform’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish as Ana. She has also appeared in Netflix’s Dear White People and in the 2009 comedy Fired Up!

Banks first announced Raisa’s casting on social media.

Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @FreeformTV this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar pic.twitter.com/p3XKU0oN25 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 9, 2018

Freeform also has rounded out the cast for previously announced No Sleep ‘Till Christmas starring Dave and Odette Annable. Sheryl Lee Ralph joins as Josh’s mother Mrs. Wright with Alphonso McAuley as Andy, Billy’s best friend in the romantic comedy written by Phil Traill (The Middle) and Steve Smith (The Red Green Show) about two insomniac strangers plagued by exhaustion.

Both projects will begin production this month and will premiere during Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” annual programming event.

Life Size 2 is executive produced by Banks (America’s Next Top Model) and Stephanie Allain (Dear White People). The film is written by Cameron Fay (Brother Nature) and Stacey Harman (The Goldbergs), with Steven K. Tsuchida (Younger) set to direct.

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas is also directed by Traill who serves as an executive producer alongside Cameron Johann (Away and Back) and Brent Shields (Just In Time For Christmas).