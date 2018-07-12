EXCLUSIVE: Francesa Gregorini, whose directing credits include the films Tanner Hall and the Sundance pic The Truth About Emanuel and TV series from AMC’s Humans to Amazon’s Electric Dreams, has signed with ICM Partners.

The move comes as Gregorini, also a writer, is developing with producing partners Wendy Haines and Olga Segura a limited series titled The Delivery Girl, about the life of director Dorothy Arzner. She also is adapting the 1959 Dorothy Strachey novel Olivia to direct as a feature film.

Also on the TV side, she is set to direct upcoming episodes of BBC America’s newly Emmy-nominated Killing Eve, Netflix’s Chambers and Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle.

Gregorini remains managed by David Unger of Artist International Group and repped in the UK by Cynthia Okoye of Curtis Brown. Her attorney is Jennifer Gray at Bloom Hergott.