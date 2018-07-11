French broadcaster TF1 is launching a local version of Endemol Shine format Big Bounce Battle, arguably one of the noisiest non-scripted shows that launched at Mip TV in April.

The order is the first international adaptation of the format, which was created by Endemol Shine’s Dutch and German divisions and was originally commissioned by German broadcaster RTL. It is set to go into production later this year and will be produced out of the same hub as a the original version.

The Wipeout-style show sees contestants race the clock and gravity as they try to conquer massive obstacle courses of trampolines as fast as they can.

Peter Salmon, Chief Creative Officer at ESG, told Deadline earlier this year that as producers of Wipeout, “it makes sense for us to look at the next one”. He said that using an international production hub for the show is something that “helps broadcasters afford ambition”. “When you’ve got something that contains big complex sets and is technically difficult, with health and safety challenges… we’ve got to, use our scale and resources,” he added.

Lisa Perrin, Endemol Shine Group’s CEO of Creative Networks, says; “We’re only halfway through the year and to have all of our new formats returning and travelling is an incredible achievement of which we’re hugely proud. TF1 is the ideal home for Big Bounce Battle in France and the fact that its being produced in the same studios as RTL’s version demonstrates what an adaptable format it is and how easily it can be supercharged.”