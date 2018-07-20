Good Omens co-author Neil Gaiman is a Comic-Con deity and today at the San Diego confab he revealed that Frances McDormand will perform the self-described “voice of God” in the six-part Amazon adaptation.

Coming on the speakers of Ballroom 20 to tell Gaiman he shouldn’t show any footage from the series and that he “can’t argue with God,” the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star made her big presence very clear.

However, heard but likely not seen in the Michael Sheen and David Tennant led and Gaiman showrun series, the two time Oscar winner will not be replacing Sir Derek Jacobi. The I, Claudius star was previously proclaimed as having the role of Metatron or the Voice of God from the satirical 1990 end of the world novel that Gaiman and Terry Pratchett penned. As well as being the narrator of the series, McDormand will make a single vocal appearance as God in Good Omens, I hear – at a certain Garden.

“You’ve earned your place in Heaven, I’ll have my people take to your people,” McDormand told SDCC and Gaiman after some footage from Good Omens was shown.

In Good Omens, the novel, Metatron is characterized as “the Voice of God. But not the voice of God. An entity in its own right. Rather like a Presidential spokesman.”

As well as Gaiman announcing McDormand joining the series on Amazon’s SDCC mega-panel, Good Omens also dropped some “The End Is Nigh” key art and a BTS look at production on the BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia produced show.



As you can see, there’s some Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, some Douglas Mackinnon directing the sprawling endeavor and a lot of Gaiman keeping the wheels on the whole thing. Additionally there’s humanity loving ex-Doctor Who Tennant’s rockstarish demon Crawley and the sometimes Tony Blair enacting Sheen’s angel Aziriphale working together to stop the apocalypse from happening by mistake.

Also starring Nick Offerman, Miranda Richardson, Jack Whitehall and former Better Call Saul regular Michael McKean, Good Omens is scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime in 2019, as the key art says. With Gaiman having also taken over as co-showrunner on Season 2 of American Gods, which is shown on Amazon everywhere but the USA where Starz has the Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane led series, next year looks to a pretty strong turn for the acclaimed author in a whole new career.

As well as Good Omens, Amazon’s SDCC panel on Friday featured turns from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan EP Carlton Cuse, The Tick creator Ben Edlund, Homecoming director Sam Esmail, Lore EP Gale Anne Hurd and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse. With a big activation outside the San Diego convention center for the August launching John Krasinski starrer, Amazon decided to pump up the hype for the project with a preview screening of Jack Ryan’s first episode today.

McDormand is repped by UTA, and Circle of Confusion.