Twenty years after winning their first World Cup final, France claimed FIFA’s biggest prize again yesterday in a 4-2 victory over Croatia that prompted a now famous leap and fist pump by President Emmanuel Macron up in the VIP box, cheers and tears in the streets of Paris and all over the nation, a rain drenched celebration in Moscow and Fox’s top result of the month long tournament.

With an 8.3/21 in metered market results, Sunday morning end to the Russian hosted World Cup was a win and loss for Fox.

The early metric is a clear victory with a 66% jump over the previous top rated game of the 2018 tournament for the Rupert Murdoch-owned network when Croatia beat Russia on July 6. Peaking with a 10.0/25 in the 9:45 – 10 AM PT time slot and likely to be the most watched FOX offering of any type since the NFC Championship at the start of the year, the France winning final is the best MM ratings for any soccer match on Fox or Fox Sports 1 since Team USA beat Japan in the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

That match went on to pull in 25.4 million viewers for Fox, so…

However, on the flipside, Sunday’s World Cup final was down a not insignificant 14% in metered market numbers from the ABC broadcast 2014 World Cup final where Germany beat Argentina. Though this year’s tournament has had some impressive numbers, the fact is that Fox has always been hobbled ratingswise by the lack of an American presence in the 2018 World Cup.

We’ll update with final viewership numbers when we get them but it is worth noting that Washington D.C. was not the number #1 market for the final, as it has been for so many of the big games this tournament. That top spot went to Comic-Con home San Diego with a 13.8/33 MM rating to the nation’s capital’s 13.6.34.

In the meantime, one more soccer stat – Fox and Fox Sports 1 coverage of the 2018 World Cup from June 14 to July 15 made up all of the top 20 highest rated shows among men in the 18-49 demographic over the last month. Boys love their footie.