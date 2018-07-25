21CF Global Inclusion, which nurtures diverse voices and stories in front of and behind the camera, announced today that Tesia Walker has been selected as this year’s Fox Writers Lab Fellow. Out of the seventh annual group of Fox Writers Lab writers, she has landed a script development deal with Fox Broadcasting Company.

Originally from New York, Walker graduated from Columbia University’s Film M.F.A. program, where she won Best Teleplay Pilot for her drama script, The Border and received the Jesse Thompkins III Writing Fellowship. Her short film, Search Party, was awarded an HBO Production Grant, and also was a semi-finalist in NBC Universal’s 2016 Shorts Fest. Her pilot, The Line, was a recipient of the 2017 Showtime Tony Cox Screenplay Competition for Best One-Hour Teleplay.

The Fox Writers Lab (FWL) program includes a four-month curriculum which writers re-write an original comedy or drama pilot script and attended guest-speaker sessions with experienced writers, showrunners and producers. These guests include the likes of producer/writer Danny Strong (Empire) and The Gifted showrunners Matt Nix as well as Raven Metzner of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The FWL writers had the opportunity to get professional coaching and mentorship from execs under the Fox umbrella including Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox 21, FX and 20th Century Fox Television. The program ended with a big “pitchfest” finale in which writers pitched their original ideas to network and studio executives. In addition, all writers were considered for staff writer positions for new or returning Fox television series — which is a win in itself.

Joining Walker in the 2018 FWL class are Anthony Florez, Felicia Hilario, Milton Liu, Jenny Deiker Restivo, Aiah Samba, Elizabeth Stamp and Jai Tiggett. From the pool of talented writers, Hilario, Deiker Restivo and Walker have been staffed on the 2018-2019 seasons of Lethal Weapon, The Resident, and Proven Innocent respectively. Tiggett has been staffed on Bell Media/Sony Pictures Television’s LA’s Finest.