Fox has acquired feature rights to The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins The Anthrax Attacks, And America’s Rush To War, the 2011 book by Pulitzer winning journalist David William abut the hunt for the anthrax killer who terrorized America in the days that followed the 9/11 attacks. Steve Zaillian and Cybill Lui will be the producers.

Anthrax-laced letters began showing up from a New Jersey mailbox to media and financial figures in New York, Florida and D.C. as the country was still in shock after the 9/11 terror attacks. A dogged search by the FBI finally zoned in on a microbiologist named Bruce Ivins, who was patenting an anti-anthrax vaccine. He had a dark side. He was finally apprehended after the wrong man, a scientist who specialized in biowarfare preparedness, was pegged as the prime suspect and saw his life turned upside down.

Film Rites’ Zaillian produced Red Sparrow and adapted The Irishman, the Martin Scorsese-directed drama for Netflix that reunites Scorsese with Robert De Niro after all these years.