Fox News Channel topped all of basic cable in total day for 2Q’18, making it eight quarters in a row. Among cable news networks, FNC quarterly win brings that tally to 66 consecutive wins.

Among its building blocks, Laura Ingraham just logged her best month yet, despite taking another drubbing in the media after defending the Trump administration’s detention centers into which it was putting children separated from their parents at the border “essentially summer camps” later amending that to “boarding school.”

President Donald Trump pal Sean Hannity topped cable news across the board, clocking his best stats since his show’s return to 9 PM hour.

And Trump fave Fox & Friends logged its 200th consecutive month as the No. 1 morning show in cable news.

Even so, FNC (1.409M) dropped 4% in overall audience for total day, and 9% in the news demo (286K).

Still, FNC handily beat MSNBC (930K) which grew 5% in overall audience but dropped by 5% in the news demo (196K).

CNN (658K) came in behind both in total viewers for total day, declining 16%, and 23% in the news demo (202K), though in that metric CNN edged out MSNBC.

In primetime, CNN (929K) tumbled 12%, to finish the quarter behind FNC (2.447M, up 4%) and MSNBC (1.736M, up 6%).

CNN also finished third in primetime in the news demo, dropping 18% to 302K viewers in that 25-54 age bracket. MSNBC’s 346K marked an 11% slide, while FNC (480K) inched up 2%.

Among primetime programs, Hannity clocked 3.368M viewers, followed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show (2.752M), and FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.697M), The Ingraham Angle (2.654M) and The Five (2.233M).

In the news demo, Hannity (685K) lead Maddow (559K), Ingraham (544K), Carlson (541K), and MSNBC’s Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (419K).