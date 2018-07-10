As Donald Trump announced the nomination of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night, protestors on the steps of the Supreme Court made it known that they were not happy with the choice. So much that Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had to cancel her live broadcast because of the “volatile” mood.

Bream took to Twitter to paint a picture of the night’s events saying, “Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS.”

She added, “Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y’all at 11p @FoxNews.”

Among those protesting on the steps were Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as Planned Parenthood. Kavanaugh will likely make the scales favor the political right and protestors and the political left have been very vocal about their concerns when it comes to LGBTQ rights and abortion.

