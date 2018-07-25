Former Sony exec Andy Kaplan is to become Chairman of Indian digital TV firm QYOU Media. The former President of Worldwide Networks at Sony Pictures Entertainment is to oversee the Mumbai-based arm of the Toronto firm.

He will work together with Lionsgate’s former Co-COO Steve Beeks, who has joined QYOU Media’s Board of Directors, and former Lionsgate Digital president Curt Marvis.

The company delivers local video content to over 185M mobile and TV subscribers in India and has launched Q India on Tata Sky as well as a number of YouTube channels.

Kaplan’s departure from Sony after 31 years was announced in February after Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra recruited Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins as Sony Pictures Television chairman.

He was responsible for growing the Hollywood studio’s global TV portfolio including over 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers. He turned Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) into one of the largest media businesses in the Indian market.

Kaplan said, “In just a few short years, QYOU Media has made inroads into the Indian market to become a go-to destination for digital-first content for TV audiences, forging relationships with some of the major TV providers. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support QYOU India to continue this success and replicate it in other fast-growth markets.”

QYOU Media CEO and co-founder Curt Marvis added, “From India to Latin America, Andy’s career is an accumulation of successful expansions into rapidly growing TV markets with fresh with compelling content. Over the past year, QYOU Media has built and maintained momentum with Q India. Andy’s appointment is important to shaping the next stage of our growth by offering strategic insight and a deep knowledge of the Indian TV market.”