Abrams Artists Agency is expanding its literary department with the hiring of former Nickelodeon executive Karen Kirkland.

As Nick’s former VP for Talent Development, Kirkland has been responsible for launching the careers of many successful writers and creative visionaries. Her appointment is effective immediately in the Agency’s Los Angeles office. She will report to Paul Weitzman and Brad Rosenfeld, Co-Heads and VP’s of Abrams Artists Agency’s Literary Department.

Over the last 13 years at Nickelodeon, Kirkland developed and oversaw the network’s Writers Diversity Program, where she successfully supported and developed emerging writers and their careers. In this role, she helped establish incubators and pipelines throughout the organization for the purposes of fostering innovative and diverse talent in both animation and live action television. Numerous writers, story editors, and executive producers that she has worked with have gone on to work at major networks and outlets such as HBO, Comedy Central, ABC, Adult Swim, The CW, Fox, Amazon, Hulu, and NBCUniversal.

Prior to joining Nickelodeon, sworked at Anonymous Content, was a producer for the Los Angeles Film Festival, and was a nominated and awarded independent producer of commercials and music videos.

“We have worked with Karen for many years and have respected her talent in identifying and nurturing writers” stated department Co-Heads, Paul Weitzman and Brad Rosenfeld. “Karen is an incredible addition to our department and the Agency and we know that she will continue to successfully nurture talent in her new position as an agent.”

“Becoming a literary agent is a natural progression for me,” said Kirkland. “I have spent well over a decade developing and staffing a multitude of talented writers. I am excited to join the team at the Abrams Artists Agency and to bring my passion for helping writers succeed.”