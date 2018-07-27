EXCLUSIVE: Former BBC entertainment chief Alan Tyler has launched his own independent production company and has scored a magic show pilot for BBC One.

Deadline understands that Tyler has launched North By NorthNorth Media, a non-scripted production company based in Scotland. This comes after he left the British public broadcaster last year after more than a decade.

He left the BBC as executive editor of entertainment commissioning, having been acting controller for entertainment for eight months following the departure of Mark Linsey to run BBC Studios. However, he missed out on securing the top entertainment job, losing out to Kate Phillips. Shows he oversaw at the BBC included Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice, Top Gear and Masterchef as well as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, All Round to Mrs Brown’s, Let It Shine, Robot Wars and The Mash Report. He joined the BBC in 2005 from Question Time producer Mentorn.

North By NorthNorth Media is now making a non-TX pilot for BBC One. Every Trick In The Book will film at the end of August in various locations across Glasgow and Edinburgh. The producers are currently casting for “enthusiastic individuals or groups of friends” to take part in the show.

Every Trick In The Book will be hosted by an as-yet-unnamed “multi-award winning British magician”.

It’s been a while since BBC One has launched a primetime magic format; The Magicians, which was originally hosted by Lenny Henry and featured magicians including Luis De Mator, Barry and Stuart and Chris Korn, launched in 2011 but was axed after only two seasons. Before that, it was over 15 years that magic was a regular fixture on the channel with The Paul Daniels Magic Show running from 1979 to 1994.