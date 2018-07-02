Focus Features is pushing Anonymous Content’s Boy Erased from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, a prime release date for awards season bait, while moving Participant Media’s On the Basis of Sex from Nov. 9 to Dec. 25, limited, also an awards launch time.

Focus Features

Directed, written and produced by Joel Edgerton who also co-stars, Boy Erased follows 19-year old Jared (Lucas Hedges) who is outed by his Baptist pastor father (Russell Crowe) and mother (Nicole Kidman). He is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith. Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin produce.

On the Basis of Sex is the early story of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Oscar nominee Felicity Jones), former Supreme Court during her early attorney days as she teams with husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court. Armie Hammer co-stars as Marty Ginsburg, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Cailee Spaeny. Mimi Leder (Deep Impact, “The Leftovers”) directs with Robert Cort producing.