MTV’s Floribama Shore‘s Season 2 premiere snagged nearly one million viewers for a series high Monday night.

The premiere episode scored a 1.05 rating in P18-34, up 12% from the series premiere (.94) and +36% from the season one average (.77). Total viewership was up 16% from the series premiere and up 34% from the season one average.

MTV Floribama Shore features original cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. The second season brings the group back to Panama City Beach for spring break to see what life’s next chapter holds for them.

In next week’s episode titled, “Dirty But Worth It,” the bond between the roommates is slow to gel when harsh words open old wounds between Jeremiah and Codi. While another prank puts the housemates on high alert, Gus puts his new play boy attitude on display and Nilsa likes what she sees.

495 Productions Founder and CEO SallyAnn Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as Executive Producers for MTV Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as Executive producers for MTV.