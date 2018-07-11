Topic, the unit of First Look Media known for producing films like Leave No Trace and multi-platform projects from talent such as Wyatt Cenac, has picked Netflix alum Ryan Chanatry as general manager of Topic.com.

Chanatry will run the visual storytelling platform known for politically and socially oriented web series like She’s the Ticket and Awakening: After Parkland. Since joining First Look in 2016, Chanatry has overseen audience development and “intelligence” efforts, steering acquisition strategy, partnerships, newsletters and paid media. In his new role, Chanatry will report to Todd Green, First Look’s SVP of content distribution.

“Ryan is perfect for this role given his experience within the company and as a key member of the team that helped launch Topic.com last year,” said Green. “His creativity, passion, and experience makes this a natural next step for him and Topic as we continue to build upon our strategy and early success.”

At Netflix, Chanatry was Director, Global Marketing Insights. He led brand, advertising, and social media intelligence and tracking efforts, as well as strategic creative planning and development. He worked extensively on Netflix’s international market launches across Europe and Japan.

Earlier in his career, Chanatry served as Director, Asia-Pacific Insights for Mediacom in Singapore and before that was a Senior Brand Strategy Consultant at Interbrand in the U.S., Japan and Singapore.

“Topic.com is only at the beginning of an exciting journey into how video and visual storytelling can be re-imagined across digital platforms for audiences,” Chanatry said. “Working with a range of incredible creators, in addition to the talented teams internally that bring these stories to life, is an amazing opportunity.”

Through Topic.com and entertainment shop Topic Studios, Topic has assembled a diverse portfolio of scripted and unscripted projects across platforms. Among its credits are the popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons; Cenac’s directorial debut, aka WYATT CENAC, (nominated today for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy/Drama Series); and feature documentary Death in the Terminal, which was executive produced by Ellison and Mark Boal. Other projects include political documentary Dark Money; Chelsea Manning bio-doc XY Chelsea, which was recently acquired by Showtime; and upcoming podcast Anthem, featuring Hedwig and the Angry Inch director John Cameron Mitchell.