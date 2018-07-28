Ahead of the Aug. 12 premiere of the second half of season four, AMC announced today at the TCA Summer Press that they have renewed Fear the Walking Dead for a fifth season.

Fear joins Better Call Saul and McMafia on AMC’s renweal slate. The season 4 midseason finale shocker ended with the loss of original cast member Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). This season also marked the first crossover between Fear and its spin-off companion series The Walking Dead when Morgan (Lennie James) joined the cast.

During San Diego Comic-Con last week, executive produced by Scott M. Gimple teased more crossovers in Fear‘s future saying, “It’s a shared universe, so it’s possible. I would never tell you at this moment but I want to.”

Gimple continued, “We want to make sure Fear has its own identity, so the Walker gags are different. Everything that we do we want to make sure you get a different experience.”

Fear is executive produced by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios. The series stars James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.