AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead Comic-Con panel opened with a gag reel from filled with lines fumbles, prop malfunctions, and a “Wakanda Forever salute before debuting the extended trailer to the second half of Season 4. F

Filling out the stage in Hall H were stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt as well as executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, EPs Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotro.

The trailer featured some new faces who are going to “bring very different energies to the show,” said Goldberg. “Some are going to bring humor, some are going to bring hope, some will take away that hope. They’re going to bring a lot of variety to the show.”

The midseason finale left off with the shocking loss of FTWD original Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark Going forward, “we dealing with clearly wounded people… It’s going to be hard to overcome these things,” teased Hurd of the remaining group. “Are they going to embrace Madison’s philosophy or they going to be essentially going to be in it for themselves and keeping people out.”

This season also saw the first crossover for The Walking Dead companion series when James’ Morgan joined the cast. When asked about more crossovers, Gimple hinted, “It’s shared universe, so it’s possible I would never tell you at this moment but I want to.”

Despite being a shared world, the producers continue to include elements to differentiate the shows.

“We want to make sure Fear has its own identity so the Walker gags are different. Everything that we do we want to make sure you get a different experience.”

The second half of Fear The Walking Dead will kick-off on August 12.