EXCLUSIVE: Colman Domingo, whose character is one of the few surviving originals on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, has come aboard Noah Hawley’s formally titled Pale Blue Dot sci-fi drama, joining Natalie Portman, Dan Stevens, Jon Hamm, and Zazie Beetz in the Fox Searchlight film.

Actor Jeremiah Birkett has also been cast in the pic which is based on a spec by Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. It tells the story of a female astronaut who, upon returning to Earth from a mission in space, begins to slowly unravel and lose touch with reality.

Domingo, who next co-stars Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, will play a NASA official, while Birkett is space station Commander Hank Underwood.

Domingo is repped by Liebman Entertainment and Gersh. Birkett, whose credits include Netflix’s Atypical and CBS’ Seal Team, is repped by Hyperion and Matt Sherman Management.