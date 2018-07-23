EXCLUSIVE: Former CSI: NY star Sela Ward is returning to CBS with a co-starring role on the network’s upcoming drama series FBI, from Law & Order and Chicago chief Dick Wolf.

Ward replaces Connie Nielsen who co-starred in the pilot though this is not a straight recasting as Ward will play a new character that will be introduced in Episode 2.

FBI, a co-production between Universal Television and CBS TV Studios, chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Nielsen played Ellen, the FBI Special Agent in Charge. There are no details yet on Ward’s character, Dana Mosier, but she is expected to be in a similar position as the team’s boss.

FBI also stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode and will serve as executive producer/showrunner.

Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce the series. Niels Oplev directed and executive produced the pilot. The drama premieres on Sept. 25.

Ward is a four-time Emmy and four-time Golden Globe nominee. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her starring role on the praised ABC drama series Now and Again.

Ward is coming off a well-received two-season run as the female lead opposite Nick Nolte on the Epix comedy series Graves. Before that she starred opposite Gary Sinise on the CBS crime drama CSI: NY and recurred on Fox’s House.

Ward was recently introduced on HBO’s Westworld and will continue her recurring role on the sci-fi series alongside her FBI duties. She is repped by Gersh.