EXCLUSIVE: There is a behind-the-scenes change on CBS’ high-profile new fall drama series FBI, from Law & Order and Chicago boss Dick Wolf. Craig Turk, who wrote the pilot episode, has stepped down as executive producer and showrunner of the series over creative differences. He will be replaced by former Person Of Interest executive producer/co-showrunner Greg Plageman in his return to CBS.

FBI, from Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, is about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Plageman will executive produce alongside Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Turk’s departure, which is said to be amicable, will not impact production on FBI, which is slated to begin next week in New York. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Sela Ward, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel star.

While Turk came to the project from CBS and CBS TV Studios, where he had served as executive producer on The Good Wife, Plageman has history with Wolf, having worked as writer-producer on his long-running procedural drama Law & Order and as writer on Conviction. At CBS, in addition to his tenure on Person of Interest, Plageman also worked on another procedural cop drama, Cold Case.

Plageman, who is under an overall deal at Universal TV, most recently served as exec producer and showrunner on the second season of Taken. He is repped by WME.