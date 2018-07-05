FBI, A Million Little Things and Charmed are among the U.S. shows heading to Turkey after local pay-TV operator Digiturk struck a multi-series deal with CBS Studios International.

The pay broadcaster has struck a deal to exclusively broadcast the Hollywood studio’s entire slate of new series – a relatively unusual deal for the international market.

In addition to the Dick Wolf procedural, ABC comedy drama A Million Little Things and The CW witch reboot, it will air CBS comedies Happy Together and Neighborhood, as well as Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora, across its portfolio of channels.

“This is a significant agreement in an important market with a major multi-platform provider,” said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Studios International. “The depth and breadth of our new slate of programming gives broadcasters like Digiturk the opportunity to grow subscriptions and audiences across all its platforms.”

“As the leading pay TV platform and the pioneer of the sector in Turkey, we’re very pleased to sign this significant licensing agreement with world-renowned CBS Studios. This deal is a continuation of the wide-ranging investments we’re making worldwide to enrich our portfolio of content to offer the very best quality and most compelling entertainment to our valued subscribers,” added Digiturk CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly.