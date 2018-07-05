More Hobbs and Shaw casting. Idris Elba will be playing the villain in the Fast & Furious Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoff. David Leitch directs off franchise scribe and producer Chris Morgan’s script. Before July 4, Vanessa Kirby was announced as part of the film.

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz is producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Jason Statham, and Chris Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith are EPs. Variety had the news. Pic opens July 26, 2019.