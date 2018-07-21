The Warner Bros panel kicked off a day of programming in Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — featuring a new trailer and a surprise guest.

With a 360-degree video presentation and Eddie Redmayne casting a “lumos” spell on the wildly excited audience, he was joined on the stage by the Grindelwald crew including Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner. The cast talked to moderator Aisha Tyler about making the highly anticipated sequel before showcasing a new trailer that revisits Hogwarts and reintroduces us to Nicolas Flamel — which fans went crazy for.

The panel was then interrupted when Johnny Depp, in character as Grindelwald gave a Shakespearian monologue about his crimes and said: “We who live for freedom or truth the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world.”

It was quite haunting….and interesting as there was a loud shush over the audience.

During the panel, the cast was asked if they could use magic for good what would they do.

Kravitz immediately chimed in and said, “Impeach Trump.” While Miller said, “Topple the patriarchy!”

These wizards are definitely looking to use their magic to fight a different kind of evil.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Dumbledore enlists his former student Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

David Yates is helming again, from a screenplay by JK Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

The film is set to open in theaters November 16.