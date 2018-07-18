Disney Junior got some fancy ratings for the premiere of its new toon series. The cable net said today that Fancy Nancy opened with 258,000 viewers and a 3.4 rating among girls 2-5, its best premiere in that target demo since Elena of Avalor on July 22, 2016.

The July 13 premiere of the series also was the No. 1 telecast of the week in the demo.

The family comedy, which was renewed more than a month ahead of its series bow, centers on Nancy (Mia Sinclair Jenness), a high-spirited 6-year-old whose zest and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite – including language, nature, art and color – transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. Excited to experience what the magnificent world has to offer, Nancy uses her ingenuity and resourcefulness to exemplify that even if life doesn’t always go as planned, it’s important to make the most of each day and encourage others to do the same.