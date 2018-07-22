Family Guy is heading into a busy Season 17. Seth MacFarlane’s animated Fox comedy will take on Donald Trump, fake news, and also pay tribute to Adam West. The news was reported at a joint Family Guy/American Dad panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the Trump episode, the President selects Peter as his new White House Communications Director after learning that the Quahog Brewery shipping clerk is an expert seller of fake news. As a result, the Griffins pack up and move to Washington D.C., only for Meg to have an “unfortunate encounter” with POTUS that results in him getting into an “epic battle” with her father.

In addition, Family Guy co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin revealed that, in a separate episode, the series will pay tribute to the late Adam West by renaming the local high school Adam West High School. In that same episode Quagmire and Brian will face in Quahog’s mayoral race to succeed West.

West, who died last year at the age of 88, had a major recurring role on the series, having voiced more than 100 episodes. He had recorded several episodes before he died, and those episodes aired last season.

Producers also released a sizzle reel for Season 17 which you can watch below.