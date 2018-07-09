ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.1, 6.25M) clocked in as Sunday’s most watched entertainment program, as network’s Fun & Games slate returned to originals following previous week’s holiday repeats.

CBS’s Big Brother (13, 5.12M), recovering a bit from previous week’s drowsy Sunday debut, was the night’s top scorer in the demographic, though it’s down 27% compared to same Sunday last year in same slot on same night. Feud finished second for the night in the key age bracket, though it matched a season low and slumped 15% from year-ago stats.

ABC’s 9 PM The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9, 5.05M) and 10 PM’s To Tell the Truth (0.8, 3.94M) each won their respective time slots in total viewers and adults 18-49 – both returning to pre-holiday demo stats of two weeks back.

NBC’s 8-10 PM America’s Got Talent (0.7, 3.52M) climbed 1/10th in demo versus previous week’s same slot repeat, while 10 PM’s Shades of Blue (0.5, 2.92M) hung on to previous week’s demo delivery.

FOX’s Sunday started sluggishly with as its replays of National Geographic’ One Strange Rock (0.2, 870K) continued to produce more sluggish stats. Meanwhile, Fox’s Ghosted (0.4, 1.05M) burn-off scared up same-as-last-week’s demo rating at 9:30 PM, off its Family Guy (0.6, 1.40M) repeat lead-in.

ABC (0.9, 4.914M) won Sunday in both metrics, marking its sixth consecutive demo win; CBS (0.7, 4.796M) came in second in both metrics, followed by NBC (0.5, 2.970M), and Fox (0.4, 1.107M).