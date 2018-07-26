Falco Ink has promoted Dominique McDonald to account executive and Courtney Richards and Ally Navolio to publicist.

McDonald, who joined Falco in 2015 after working at the Tribeca Film Festival, and overseen the agency’s digital campaigns for Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, Puzzle, The Seagull, Captain Fantastic and Equity among others.

Richards has been instrumental in campaigns for Making a Murderer, Love & Friendship, A Kid Like Jake, The Seagull and the upcoming Puzzle. Navolio has been involved in campaigns for The Staircase, Wild Wild Country and In the Fade as well as digital campaigns for films including Leave No Trace.

The promotions come after the agency co-run by Janice Roland and Shannon Treusch previously promoted April Tonsil and Victoria Vargas to account executives, joining SVP Steve Beeman, VP Annie McDonough and account exec Michelle DiMartino.

Recent Falco Ink campaigns also include Hearts Beat Loud, Far from the Tree and Evil Genius.