As the first slate of news shows produced exclusively for Facebook Watch debut next week, the social network today announced a fresh slate of programs from publishers including Bloomberg, BuzzFeed and NowThis.
Shows from CNN, Fox News, ABC owned stations, Univision and ATTN begin airing on Monday in a new section of Watch dedicated to news. It which will feature news videos from national and local news pages, personalized to reflect the publishers that users typically follow.
Coming soon are programs such as BuzzFeed’s Profile, a weekly interview show hosted by Audie Cornish of NPR’s All Things Considered, and ABC Owned Stations’ More in Common, showcasing the connections between people of various races, religions, genders an backgrounds.
Programming from established media companies and digital publishers is part of Facebook’s campaign to provide reliable information on the platform (and effectively drown out the fake news). It’s one of among many efforts to combat the problem of misinformation circulating on the platform, including striking partnerships with independent fact-checking organizations and making it easier for users to flag suspected bogus posts.
Here’s the new slate of news programs:
- ABC Owned Stations’ “More in Common” is a weekly series that will showcase the bridges being built between people in cities and towns across America. The series is part of “Localish,” a national digital-first media brand that brings out the good in America’s cities, launching on ABC platforms this Fall.
- Bloomberg’s “At What Cost?”: is a weekly series that takes the week’s biggest headlines and explains how they will impact you, your finances and your future. Airwaves and newsfeeds can overflow with business news that may seem remote and irrelevant: a central bank decision, trade talks, earnings results. But nothing changes the fortunes of humanity more than economic opportunity. That opportunity is shaped on the business playing field every minute of every day by governments, industries, companies and individuals who engage in the cutthroat competition, destructive innovation, good deeds and bad.
- BuzzFeed News’ “Profile” will be recorded in front of a live studio audience, the show will feature a different newsmaker each week, giving viewers a chance to hear from the biggest names in politics, tech, business, and entertainment.
- McClatchy’s “The War Within” chronicles the lives of retired veterans of the conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan who are helping their brothers and sisters in arms cope with the effects of PTSD. Follow America’s next generation of leaders as they forge a path towards healing and create positive change for veterans in local communities across the country.
- NowThis’ “NowThis Morning” is a daily news show which centers on breaking news and topical stories for young audiences. The show aims to spark conversations on the core issues and that matter most to young adults today.
- TEGNA’s “An Imperfect Union” is a weekly series that will travel across the country and bring two people divided on an issue together to collaborate on a community service project, such as cleaning up a park or volunteering at a food bank. Each shares their perspective, as audiences watch to see what happens.