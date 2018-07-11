As the first slate of news shows produced exclusively for debut next week, the social network today announced a fresh slate of programs from publishers including Bloomberg, BuzzFeed and NowThis.

Shows from CNN, Fox News, ABC owned stations, Univision and ATTN begin airing on Monday in a new section of Watch dedicated to news. It which will feature news videos from national and local news pages, personalized to reflect the publishers that users typically follow.

Coming soon are programs such as BuzzFeed’s Profile, a weekly interview show hosted by Audie Cornish of NPR’s All Things Considered, and ABC Owned Stations’ More in Common, showcasing the connections between people of various races, religions, genders an backgrounds.

Programming from established media companies and digital publishers is part of Facebook’s campaign to provide reliable information on the platform (and effectively drown out the fake news). It’s one of among many efforts to combat the problem of misinformation circulating on the platform, including striking partnerships with independent fact-checking organizations and making it easier for users to flag suspected bogus posts.

Here’s the new slate of news programs: