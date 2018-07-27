has suspended InfoWars founder Alex Jones from the social media site for 30 days for violating Facebook’s policies against bullying and hate speech. After receiving complaints from Facebook users, four Jones videos were removed from the platform on Thursday.

“Our community standards make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm (bullying), or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity (hate speech),” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook users complained about four videos posted on the Facebook pages maintained by Jones and Infowars, including an anti-liberalism video that showed an adult man shoving a young boy to the ground. In another video, Jones drew a comparison between an animated drag queen show to Satanism.

The videos were removed from Facebook Thursday, and the suspension follows a similar move by YouTube earlier this week against Jones: Infowars was banned from YouTube’s live-streaming platform for three months.

Just this past Wednesday at TCA, Facebook, attempting to focus on its Facebook Watch platform, faced renewed questions about its handling of InfoWars. Among the questions posed during the panel concerned such InfoWars conspiracy theories as the so-called “Sandy Hook massacre hoax” and the falsehood that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job. Jones recently falsely accused special counsel Robert Mueller of being a pedophile.

Jones had been warned by Facebook before; these latest complaints were the last straw that led to the 30-day suspension.