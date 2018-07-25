’s financial results for its tumultuous second quarter slightly undershot Wall Street forecasts for total revenue and monthly active users.

The social media giant put up some pretty gaudy numbers, with earnings per share hitting $1.74, up from $1.32 in the year-earlier quarter. Total revenue rose 42% to $13.2 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts.

But the revenue number was a shade below forecasts, as was the level of 2.23 billion monthly active users, up 11% from the prior-year period. A string of scandals involving how the company users customers’ data and how it polices its platform and filters out objectionable content have put it under harsh public scrutiny.

First came Cambridge Analytica, the onetime partner/political consultancy, which later dissolved after admitting to using people’s data without proper disclosures. Then, founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his management team have faced aggressive questions recently about how a content company like InfoWars, which has profited by spreading demonstrably false theories, behaves on the platform.

Investors had largely tuned out the noise, boosting shares to a record close today of $217.50. In after-hours trading, though, they slumped nearly 8% on the quarterly results.

Mobile advertising continued to to show gains, representing 91% of total ad sales, up from 87% in the second quarter of 2017.

Zuckerberg has promised a hand-crafted approach, deploying more troops to oversee content. That push, along with advertising, is behind the 47% explosion in the employee ranks between last year’s second quarter and the 2018 period.