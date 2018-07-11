“Everyday we go about our routines. Work. Home. Family. Work. Home. Family.” But something truly horrifying is about to happen.

Netflix has released the first trailer for sci-fi thriller Extinction.

Directed by Ben Young (Hounds Of Love), Extinction stars Michael Peña as a working class father of the future who faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders’ assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.

Lizzy Caplan, Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard, Erica Tremblay and Lex Shrapnel co-star in the film, written by Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and Alex Young produce.

Netflix secured worldwide distribution rights to Extinction after Universal Pictures had pulled the pic from its initial release date.

Extinction bows on Netflix on July 27.

Check out the trailer above.