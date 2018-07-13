Richard Bacon, the British TV presenter who has hosted Nat Geo’s Explorer series and Fox syndicated talkshow Top 30, has come out of a medically induced coma.

The television and radio presenter has spent the past week in a coma after becoming critically ill with suspected pneumonia on a flight from the U.S. to Britain.

However, his mother Christine said that he now is now “getting better” after opening his eyes.

“As many people know, my son Richard Bacon has been in a medically induced coma in intensive care for a week but he’s young, he’s fit and the NHS have been brilliant, and I’m sure he’ll come through this. Been very worrying. We’ve received so many lovely messages,” she tweeted.

“There’s a long way to go yet, but this is a very positive step and it has eased my mind,” she told local newspaper the Mansfield Chad. “He was having a lot of oxygen ventilation, a lot more than a normal person would need, through a pipe, as well as lot of antibiotics. They kept him like that for a week and we hadn’t left his side, at one point we really felt we might lose him.

“That went on until his temperature went down and then on Wednesday they did a tracheostomy to improve his breathing and bring him off sedation. It was such a relief when he opened his eyes. Although he is not responding to us very well yet, we can see that he is getting better. The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is.”

Bacon hosted Nat Geo’s Explorer series, which comprised three short films filmed across the world involving matters of social, political, environmental and humanitarian significance. In the first episode, Bacon hiked through Yosemite National Park with President Barack Obama.

In June 2017, he began hosting daily half-hour newsmagazine series Top 30, which airs on Fox’s affiliate stations and has been renewed through 2019.