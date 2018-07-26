Eugenio Derbez is returning to television with a six-part Amazon Prime original series, LOL: Last One Laughing, that will be available exclusively to Prime members.

Derbez’s first TV gig in six years follows his Overboard movie with Anna Faris earlier this year. The Amazon LOL series will see Derbez lead an all-star cast of Mexican comedians from stand-up, character, improvisational and physical comedy, among other styles. The cast members will battle for a grand prize of one million Mexican pesos ($53,630.52 USD at today’s exchange rate).

The series is showrun by Juan Maldonado of Litopos Producciones and is produced by Derbez and partner Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios and Endemol Shine Boomdog.

The new series is an adaptation of the Japanese Prime original series in Japan, Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental, where ten comedians bet money in an “anything goes” battle.

The Derbez show is will premiere later this year on Prime Video. The participating comedians have not yet been announced

“Last One Laughing is like nothing I’ve seen in comedy and certainly very different from anything I’ve done on television in my career,” said Derbez. “I’m really excited to show the world some of the amazing comedic talent coming out of my country.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented actor and creator like Eugenio Derbez who continues to bring global attention to Mexico’s comedy scene,” said Pablo Iacoviello, Head of Content – Latin America, Amazon Prime Video. “There has never been a show like this before in Mexico, and we think Prime members are going to love how Derbez and these amazing comedians go wild and test each other’s limits in the name of laughter.”

This is the fourth Prime original series announced by Amazon Prime Video for Mexico, following the recently launched series Diablo Guardian, an upcoming series, Un Extraño Enemigo, and a forthcoming biopic series based on the life of soccer star Diego Maradona.