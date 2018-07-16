Cannes Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda will make his first film outside of Japan later this year with starry drama La Vérité (The Truth).

Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Catherine Deneuve and Ludivine Sagnier are due to star in the largely French-language pic, the film’s producer has confirmed to us.

Binoche and Hawke will co-star as a married couple who return to France from the U.S. after the wife’s mother (Deneuve), a well-known actress, publishes her controversial autobiography. During their reunion, various truths come to light. The script is based on an un-produced stage play from Kore-eda. Shoot is due to take place in October and November in France.

Producers are French firm 3B Productions and co-producers are Kore-eda’s Bunbuku and M.i Movies. Paris-based Wild Bunch is on board for most international sales. Gaga will handle sales in all Asian markets apart from China which will be handled by Wild Bunch. Gaga will also release in Japan. France 3 and CNC are among backers.

Kore-eda’s star has never been higher following his Palme d’Or for drama Shoplifters, which has also gone on to be a huge success at the Japanese box office. Previous titles Nobody Knows, Air Doll, Our Little Sister and Like Father, Like Son all debuted in Cannes.