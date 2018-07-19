The ESPY Awards (0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 3.94 million viewers) hit an ABC low Wednesday night, with the 8-11 PM telecast tumbling 35% in the demo and nearly 26% in total viewers, leaving the network in third place for the night in the former and No. 2 in latter among broadcasters. The ESPY Awards relocated to ABC from ESPN in 2015.

Overall, CBS (1.0, 4.65M) tied Fox (1.0, 3.39M) in the 18-49 age bracket as eye network’s Big Brother (1.4, 5.21M) led the night in the key metric and in total viewers. CBS followed Big Brother with TKO: Total Knock Out (0.8, 3.43M) and Code Black’s swansong (0.7, 5.33M), both of which dropped a tenth week to week.

Fox’s Masterchef (1.0, 3.54M) and 24 Hours to Hell & Back (1.0, 3.25M) each ticked up a tenth.

NBC’s 10 PM Reverie (0.4, 1.68M) original capped a night that kicked off with repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games (0.7, 4.03M), and World of Dance (0.5, 2.40M).

CW’s The Originals (0.2, 680K) declined a tenth to 0.2 compared to last week; it had followed the hourlong sports special Girl Got Game (0.1, 470K).

NBC (0.5, 2.70M) finished fourth in both metrics on the night, ahead of the CW (0.2, 580K).