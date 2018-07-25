HBO is getting ready for the launch of its first new amimated series from Sesame Street producer Sesame Workshop in more than a decade. Esme & Roy will debut Saturday, August 18 at 9:30 AM on HBO.

Created by TV vets Dustin Ferrer and Amy Steinberg (Peg + Cat, Team Umizoomi, Wonder Pets!, Shimmer and Shine), the show follows a young girl, Esme, and her best monster friend, Roy, on their adventures as the best monster babysitters in Monsterdale. Aimed at children ages four to six, the 26-episode series will use the power of play to help younger monsters through familiar situations, including trying new foods and feeling scared during loud thunderstorms. Little viewers will look up to their new favorite monster-sitters as positive role models, learning how to manage strong emotions with simple mindfulness practices alongside Esme & Roy’s charges.

Millie Davis (Wonder, Odd Squad) and Patrick McKenna (TV’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hotel Transylvania: The Series) lead the voice cast.

“We’re thrilled to present this innovative new series as part of our overall partnership with HBO,” says Steve Youngwood, President of Media and Education and Chief Operating Officer, Sesame Workshop. “Packed with humor, heart, and valuable lessons, Esme & Roy represents the kind of quality programming that families have trusted Sesame Workshop to deliver for nearly 50 years, tailor-made for a new generation of kids and parents.”

“We can’t wait to share the vibrant and textured world of Esme & Roy with kids,” says Kay Wilson Stallings, SVP, Creative Development, Sesame Workshop. “By incorporating the latest thinking about mindfulness and learning through play into the fabric of this show, we hope to reinvigorate playtime and give today’s kids the tools they need to manage their emotions in a positive way.”

Esme & Roy is produced in partnership with Corus Entertainment’s animation studio, Nelvana, with illustrations inspired by renowned artist Dankerleroux.