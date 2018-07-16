The Arrangement alum Christine Evangelista is set to co-star opposite Denis Leary and Callie Thorne in Erase, USA Network’s crime thriller-with-a-twist drama pilot.

Created by Leary and Alex Cary, Erase is the story of Donal O’Neal (Leary), a dirty ex-cop who decides to do the right thing and bring down his complicit superior officers. In this gritty crime thriller, laced with elements of black comedy, Donal races against time to repair the damage he’s done to his estranged family while trying to avoid being killed by his enemies.

USA Network

Evangelista will play Noreen Rodriguez, Donal and Donna’s (Thorne) eldest child. She is a smart and ethical cop who inherited a moral compass from her mother and wants nothing to do with her father.

Leary and Cary executive produce, along with Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti for Universal Cable Prods.

Evangelista recently starred in two seasons of E!’s The Arrangement. She also was seen recently in AMC’s The Walking Dead and in the feature film Bleed For This. Evangelista is repped by United Talent Agency, MJ Management and attorney Rick Genow.

