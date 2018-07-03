The team behind hit British mockumentary People Just Do Nothing have teamed with Skins creator Bryan Elsley and Entertainment One (eOne) for a new comedy.

Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa, two of the creators and stars of the BBC Three series, which follows a group of DJs in London, and director Jack Clough, are working with the Designated Survivor studio as well as Kiss Me First producer Elsley on Gary1987 (w/t).

The comedy, which is set in the world of virtual reality, tells the story of unemployed Gary, a VR novice, who enters the VR world initially to make money and ends up way over his head. Stamp and Mustafa will also star in Gary1987 as well as work behind the scenes.

It will be produced by eOne and Elsley’s Balloon Entertainment with eOne’s Polly Williams and Elsley exec producing. It is one of the first UK-produced comedies for eOne, which has a longer track record in U.S. drama and reality series. The company will distribute international and will negotiate with global broadcasters.

People Just Do Nothing, which is produced by Roughcut Television, is set to end with its fifth season, set to air later this year.

“I’m beyond happy to be teaming up with the hilarious People Just Do Nothing team. Their freewheeling comedy style and off the wall flavour makes irresistible viewing. Balloon Entertainment is committed to working in innovative ways with strong emerging talent. Steve, Allan and Jack fit this bill exactly and we look forward to some glorious semi improvised characters, doing truly stupid things,” said Elsley.

“Bryan is a brilliant force in the creative landscape which is why we couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with his production company Balloon Entertainment, co-owned with Harry Enfield as well as the talented team behind the original break out hit UK series People Just Do Nothing who were keen to develop a show set in a bigger and more ambitious world,” added Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s President, Global Scripted Programming, Television.

Stamp and Mustafa are represented by Debi Allen at Curtis Brown, while Clough is represented by 42 and CAA.