Entertainment One has secured IP to Skin&Earth, a graphic comic series written and illustrated by alt-pop singer/songwriter Lights, to adapt for television as well as digital and gaming content.

eOne will adapt all six issues of the comic, which tells story of a girl looking for hope in a hopeless world. Caught between the romance and cults, gods and mortals, and just trying to find a good borscht, Enaia Jin is led down a dark path by new lovers that reveal a twisted fantasy world and her own true nature. Set in a post-apocalyptic future ruled by the Tempest Corporation, the adventurous tale of loneliness, deceit and self-discovery is soundtracked by Lights’ album of the same name.

Andrew Lazar (Space Cowboy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind) of Mad Chance Productions will produce the project.

Lights, who is managed by eOne, is an award-winning musician, with three gold albums and a fan base of more than 2 million followers across social media. Skin&Earth is the artist’s fourth studio album and marks her second consecutive Juno Award win for Pop Album of the Year. She will make her first appearance to support the graphic novel at San Diego Comic-Con this week.